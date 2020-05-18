Joe Giudice Signs Celebrity Boxing Match Deal, Opponent To be Named

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Joe Giudice is in the market for a fight, and he's willing to take on ANYONE.

That's right, the former 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star has signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman who tells TMZ ... Joe's slated to fight on October 24th in the Bahamas. The opponent has not yet been determined. Any takers?

The match will consist of three 1 minute, 30-second rounds. Back to Joe's opponent ... Damon tells us he's open to anyone. Be careful what you wish for, Joe.

In any event ... Joe's looking like he's ready to knock someone out. Dude looks JACKED. Check him out in this video ... with the picturesque Italy countryside as the backdrop.

As for what Joe would be paid ... we're told it'll all depend on how many people purchase the Pay-per-view. But, one thing's for sure ... training for an upcoming fight will be a nice distraction. As we reported ... Joe's in the middle of his own legal fight over his deportation case.