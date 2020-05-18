Marc Maron Gets Emotional Remembering Late Director Lynn Shelton

Play video content WTF With Marc Maron

Marc Maron got super emotional remembering his late lover and creative partner, Lynn Shelton ... delivering a gut-wrenching eulogy through a cascade of tears.

The comic broke down crying Monday on his WTF podcast as he paid tribute to the famous writer and director who died suddenly Saturday from a blood disorder at age 54 .... describing Lynn's final days while choking back tears and openly grieving in front of millions of listeners.

Marc remembers Lynn as his partner, girlfriend, best friend and lover ... saying he never felt what he felt with her with anyone else, then looking back on all their good times -- cooking, laughing, playing Crazy Eights, traveling, writing.

MM then delves into her final days on this Earth ... explaining how their roller-coaster week went from fears of COVID-19 to negative tests, from strep throat treatments to blood tests, and then a sudden hallway collapse in the middle of the night leading to a frantic 911 call.

Marc touches on the last time he saw Lynn alive, and describes in great detail what her body endured in the hospital. He also sheds light on his final goodbye to the woman he called amazing and an inspiration to so many.

It's a very powerful and moving moment ... Marc explaining their relationship and why Lynn was beloved by all before rehashing the first time they ever met.