Master P, Romeo Argue on Video with 'Growing Up' Producers, Led to Quitting

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Master P and Romeo were done with the fake s**t ... and they desperately tried conveying that to "Growing Up Hip Hop" producers during a heated argument caught on camera.

TMZ's obtained video of Master P going at with producers during a 'GUHH' shoot in NYC back in early March. The issue P and Romeo were beefing with the show about involved what they called "fake drama" over a manufactured storyline involving Romeo and Angela Simmons.

Check out the video ... Master P's talking to a producer and he's fuming over how Romeo's being portrayed. He feels the story should instead revolve around Angela finding herself in wake of her ex-fiance and father of her child being murdered in late 2018.

Romeo also feels his relationship with God's being exploited on the show, and he's not having it anymore.

Master P tells TMZ, "These companies only care about ratings and creating negative edits, short cuts of scenes, focusing on drama for headline clicks and gossip that have been destroying families for years on tv. That's the real reason my son didn't want to talk on camera anymore because he knew that his words would be altered like they did mine."

ICYMI ... Romeo quit the show a few months ago over this very issue you're seeing play out in the video. He had been one of the OG cast members when the show premiered in 2016 on WE tv.