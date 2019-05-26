Master P & Romeo Offer Zion Williamson $20 Million Shoe Deal

Master P & Romeo Offer Zion Williamson Movie Role ... And $20 Million Shoe Deal

Zion Williamson hasn't set foot on an NBA court yet and he already has a shoe and movie deal offer, courtesy of Master P and Romeo.

... but only if Zion actually comes to New Orleans.

We got the father-son duo out in Los Angeles, and they told us they have a role all carved out for Zion in the sequel to their comedy flick "I Got The Hook-Up 2," which comes out in July.

"I have a beautiful idea, we need to get Zion in 'I Got The Hook-Up 3.'"

The movie features Jeezy, Michael Blackson, A.J. Johnson, D.C. Young Fly, Jennifer Lee and a host of others -- and P and Romeo want Zion.

But, that wasn't all ... P had another offer for Williamson from his shoe company, MoneYatti.

"I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever. We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball."

Question is, how much is P willing to pay?

"Just to wear it on the side, not in the game, I'm saying $20 [million]."

You heard it, $20 million shoe deal plus a movie role, all if Zion ends up in New Orleans -- which has the #1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

That gumbo starting to smell good yet?