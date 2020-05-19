Guess Who This Red-Headed Kid Turned Into!
5/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this straight-faced kid grew into a respected actor with roles on long-lasting television shows, she was just another girl showing her serious side growing up in New Jersey.
Although this cute girl was born in 1980 as disco was dying ... she's most recognized for her '70s style looks including high-waisted bell-bottoms, rockin' KISS shirts and Farrah Fawcett inspired follicles.
This little ginger kid has always stayed true to her roots with beautiful red locks ... but can be spotted around Hollywood from time to time showing a bit of her dark side, with some more muted hair colors.
