Tony Hawk Sends Amazing Video to Kid Who Tried Mailing Skateboard to Skate Legend

A kid in Georgia chased down a FedEx truck and begged the driver to send his favorite skateboard to his favorite skater Tony Hawk.

The problem? The FedEx driver has no idea where Tony Hawk lives!

So, the driver made a TikTok video hoping the universe would conspire to help connect this kid to his hero ... and what happened next is AWESOME!!!

The kid's name is Cooper -- and he's such a TH fan, he scribbled the skate legend's name on his own board.

When Tony saw the video, he not only sent Cooper a very cool video message back -- but already made plans to ship Coop his own Tony Hawk-used board to have forever!!

The videos are great, they might even make you tear up a bit (in a good way)!