Tony Hawk Praises 7-Year-Old Skater w/ Cerebral Palsy, The Stoke is Contagious!

This is the best video you'll see today!!!

7-year-old Avante Leaozinho -- who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months -- had the time of his life hitting the ramps at a skate park with his mom ... and his reaction is perfect!!!

As it turns out, the skating fanatic has always wanted to hit the ramps, but his mother had difficulty finding a way to make it happen.

After several failed attempts with bikes and walkers, Avante's mom teamed up with SkateAnima, a company that specializes in assistance mechanisms for skaters with disabilities, to make Avante's dream come true ... and he loved every second of it.

The video is amazing ... Avante's mom pushes him throughout the skate park and up all the ramps ... and the smile on his face couldn't be bigger.

The video went super viral (for obvious reasons) ... and now the greatest skater EVER, Tony Hawk, has taken notice ... saying, "The stoke is contagious!"

Keep skating, Avante!!!

By the way, Tony also does a ton of work helping special needs skaters find a way to do what they love.

Earlier this month, he met with Renan Prasido -- a young skater with special needs -- after seeing an inspirational video of the kid hitting the ramps with his friends.

