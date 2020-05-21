Auburn Legendary Coach Pat Dye Hospitalized with COVID-19, 'Very Weak'

Breaking News

Auburn legend Pat Dye -- one of the greatest college football coaches ever -- is hospitalized in Georgia after testing positive for coronavirus.

80-year-old Dye is a College Football Hall of Famer who's credited with making Auburn a powerhouse in the '80s ... winning 4 SEC titles and racking up a 99-39-4 record from '81 to '92.

Dye famously coached Bo Jackson during his Heisman Trophy season in 1985.

But now, he's battling serious health issues -- including kidney problems -- according to an email sent to members of his sister's church.

"Please join us in praying for and lifting up Jayne Snell's brother, Pat Dye," the email said.

"Jayne says he is very weak, and is experiencing loss of appetite and some confusion."

"Please help us lift Pat up in prayer so that God may help him. Pat is loved by many people far and wide and there is no better reminder of this love than constant prayer for him and his family."