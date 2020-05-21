Horny Bulldog Humps Groomer As She Tries to Cut His Nails

Play video content Kennedy News & Media

Pedicures feel good, but they apparently feel REALLY good to this bulldog ... who couldn't resist climbing on top of his doggy groomer as she tried to trim his nails.

This doggone funny video comes from Shampoochie Pet Grooming in Granbury, Texas ... where the pooch was brought in for some maintenance.

Things were going smoothly at first for the young lady groomer, Kali Lander, but as she made her way to the bulldog's hind legs ... he got WAY too excited and hopped on her back.

After mounting the poor girl, who's hilariously pleading for help, the shop's owner made her way over to help and force the forceful pup down off.

Lander says the rascally bulldog is normally a little bit of a difficult customer, but this time was different ... and the funniest thing ever.