Denzel Washington Helps Homeless Man in Distress

Denzel Washington did a good deed for someone in need Thursday ... helping a homeless man who was clearly in distress.

Denzel was driving in WeHo at around 1 PM when he saw the man in the street ... in some peril with oncoming traffic.

Play video content MoPho/London Entertainment

Denzel got out of his car, talked to the man and brought him to safety on the sidewalk. Denzel was wearing a protective mask, but the man he was helping was not. Despite the risk, he needed help and DW was the man for the job.