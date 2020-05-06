T.I. and Killer Mike Serving Meals to 500 Atlanta Residents

Play video content Swayze Jones

T.I. and Killer Mike are looking out for their neediest neighbors ... helping them fill their bellies and wallets all while practicing CDC-approved hygiene.

The Atlanta rappers teamed up Wednesday to serve hot meals to 500 ATL residents who've been feeling the impact brought on by the pandemic and quarantine.

T.I. and Killer Mike partnered with PAWkids, a family enrichment center run by Latonya Gates, to bring smiles to the good folks in Atlanta's Grove Park community, serving food from the parking lot at Bankhead Seafood.

The Grammy Award-winning MCs kept up their good deeds after serving the 500 meals, dropping off 2 weeks' worth of food and hygiene products to needy families, and surprising folks as they opened their front doors.

They also topped it off by doling out $500 cash to several of those households.