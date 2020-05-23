Alyssa Milano Shows Off Crocheted Mask, Notes Filter Inside

Alyssa Milano's new face mask is getting the double-take treatment -- 'cause it's got tons of holes in it ... and it's unclear if she's aware of its ineffectiveness.

The actress posted a photo Saturday of her in the car with her fam, including hubby Dave Bugliari and their two kids, Elizabella and Milo. Everyone had masks on -- including Alyssa -- but hers was about as penetrable as a fishnet ... looks like a homemade crochet job.

She definitely had the covering in mind when throwing this up, saying ... "Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask"

Here’s mine and it’s just as effective as yours. pic.twitter.com/t865MzRVm6 — Diane Tavarez Strain (@TAVSTRA) May 23, 2020 @TAVSTRA

Now, it's unclear if Alyssa's in on the absurdity of this, or if she's got some type of protection under there we can't see -- but the internet didn't wait for a punchline or more context ... people had a field day with her hand-knit mask promo, showing off other joke-y ones that might be just as great at keeping out droplets of 'rona (why we wear 'em to begin with).

One lady showed off a feather mask, which only covered the upper part of her face ... and said they're one in the same. Tons of other people had examples of non-protective masks of their own ... snorkeling goggles, pantyhose, mesh beekeeping veils ... and on and on.

Of course, it also reminded people of this gas station lady that went viral a few weeks back ... who cut a hole in her own mask so she could breathe easier. Just one of many mask fails documented during the pandemic.

Both that woman and Alyssa might be better off going out with a classic hands-to-face shocked look 🙊. Stay safe out there, y'all.