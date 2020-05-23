Ben Affleck Introduces His Kids to Ana de Armas, Go for Family Dog Walk

Things between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going swimmingly ... so much so, he's now taken the big step of introducing his kids to her -- as you can see here.

The two lovebirds were out in the Pacific Palisades this weekend with all three of Ben's children in tow -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They were also with the family dogs too -- one of which appears to be Jennifer Garner's pooch, Birdie, whom Violet was handling.

They even brought Ana's little doggo, Elvis, along for the stroll ... we almost didn't see him back there 😅. The outing also looked pretty quarantine friendly -- everyone wore masks.

You can see Ana hanging back a bit and talking to young Sam, while Ben and his two girls strolled ahead and eventually hopped up on a curb and into the entryway of his house.

This appears to be the first time Ana's been seen with Ben's brood and sure enough ... everyone seems to be getting along great, 'cause they're pretty chummy and comfy here.

Interestingly enough, it would appear Jen was cool with this get-together and the kids hanging out with Ana ... 'cause Ben doesn't often bring his GFs around the family like this. His ex, Lindsay Shookus, was never pictured with his little ones while they dated on-and-off for years. It was always just the two of them -- and then Ben and his fam separately.