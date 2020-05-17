Sofia Richie, Signs She May Have Split with Scott Disick, New Boyfriend?

Sofia Richie is Disick-free ... or so it seems, because she's been hanging out with a new dude day after day after day.

Sofia's been staying at a Malibu mansion over the last 3 days at the beach house owned by a guy .... a guy people seem to think Sofia's now dating.

Sofia and Scott have been dating for 3 years, and there have been some bumps along the way, but this time she may have actually moved on.

As we reported, Scott checked into a rehab facility earlier this month but bailed a day later after it appears someone took a photo of him at the front desk. Scott's lawyer, legal pit bull Marty Singer, believes a staff member from the facility took the pic and has threatened legal action.