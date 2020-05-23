'Guardian' Dog Stands By and Protects Sister Pup's Dead Body on Road

A loyal dog was found standing guard over another fellow pup's dead body after it was apparently hit by a car and left on the side of a road in Texas.

The Catahoula mix was found by Kingsville-Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center officials, who responded to a call Friday for a dog carcass that'd been left along what looks to be a stretch of a highway. They came upon this little guy, whom they named Guardian, as he was standing beside the deceased dog, seemingly protecting it.

The Animal Control workers took photos of Guardian as they tried approaching, and it appears he was dead set on not letting anyone near -- at least not at first.

The agency says, "This was the scene our Animal Control Officers drove up to. This boy wasn't going to let anyone mess with his sister. Our ACOs had a hard time convincing him everything was going to be alright and they were there to help him." They added, "This call was one of the most heart wrenching for our staff, but we thought we'd share some behind-the-scene images of situations they are faced with on a regular basis."

Eventually, Guardian came around and let the humans take care of him and his apparent sibling. He's now hanging out at the Animal Control facility there, and is set to be put up for adoption if no one claims him by next week. He's a youngster too -- just 6-12 months old.

It seems someone might've already seen this story and shown interest in taking Guardian home -- 'cause later ... Kingsville honchos said they'd already scheduled an adoption -- assuming a rightful owner doesn't come forward before Friday. The dog is currently listed as a stray -- but he's certainly being taken care of now, and seems to be happy at the moment.