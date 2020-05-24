Aldon Smith Volunteering To Read For Kids, '1 Way I Can Be A Source Of Help'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Awesome gesture from Aldon Smith ... the new Cowboys star says he's going to read to kids to help brighten their days -- telling TMZ Sports, "It's just one way I can be a source of help."

Aldon's storytime is all part of a new charity initiative that was put together by WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini and Jay Glazer's Merging Vets and Players program.

Morini tells us the charity work is pretty simple ... key execs and athletes from all over the country are signing up to read stories and books remotely to children directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Morini says Aldon -- along with a bunch of other athletes like Andrew Whitworth and Robert Griffin III -- jumped at the opportunity when he presented it to them ... saying, "Man, they were all happy to do it."

As for why ... Aldon tells us he understands just how big of an impact the small, charitable act can have on the kids.

"The first thing that went to my head was I was a Tennesee Titans football fan and a Chicago Bulls fan, and you know, I’ve always been a fan of sports and then music, so I loved all kinds of singers and artists," Smith says.

"So, if any of them would have hopped on a phone call or a video call and read a book, it's something I would remember."

Aldon, who was just reinstated by the NFL and will get another shot at pro football for the first time in years, added, "It just goes along with what I’m into and what I’m about."