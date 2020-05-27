'Terrace House: Tokyo' Season Canceled After Wrestler Hana Kimura's Death

Breaking News

Japanese reality show "Terrace House" is pulling the plug on the remainder of its 2019-2020 season ... following the tragic death of star cast member and pro wrestler Hana Kimura.

For those unfamiliar, "Terrace House" (which has become popular internationally on Netflix) follows 6 strangers -- 3 men and 3 women -- who live together and develop friendships and relationships.

22-year-old Kimura -- leader of Stardom Wrestling's Tokyo Cyber Squad -- joined the show's "Tokyo 2019-2020" season for episodes 20-42 ... saying she wanted to join to bring more eyes to female wrestling.

Kimura died on Saturday -- and now, Japanese broadcaster Fuji Television has said it will NOT air the final episodes of the season.

"We would like to express our regrets for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family," FT said in a statement.

"Taking her passing with utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response.”

Before her death on Saturday, Kimura had said she was the target of cyberbullying that stemmed from the show -- tweeting, "Every day, I receive nearly 100 honest opinions and I cannot deny that I get hurt."

Most of the cyberbullying was connected to an incident on the show involving an altercation with a male costar.

Kimura reportedly took her own life as a result of the constant harassment.