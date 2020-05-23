Pro Wrestler And 'Terrace House' Star Hana Kimura Dead At 22

Breaking News

Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura -- a featured member of Netflix's hit show, "Terrace House" -- has died at age 22.

Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura's death on Friday ... saying "We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away."

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends."

"We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Kimura made her debut at Wrestle-1 and won her first title at the JWP Junior plate in 2016 ... and officially joined Stardom in 2019.

Kimura was famously a leader of the Tokyo Cyber Squad ... a fan favorite among Japanese wrestling fans.

Hana was a beloved character on "Terrace House" ... with many attaching themselves to her hopeless romantic character.