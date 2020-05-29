Roger Goodell Shuts Down Meeting with Barstool Founder, 'Failed Background Check'

Play video content Breaking News

"Emergency press conference -- We all knew this was f**king coming."

That's Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announcing the NFL will NOT honor his winning bid for a sit down meeting with Roger Goodell, claiming Portnoy failed an NFL background check.

As we previously reported, the NFL offered an evening with Roger Goodell as part of the All In Challenge charity auction to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Portnoy says he bid $250,000 on the item -- which featured some 1-on-1 time with the Commish, watching a "Monday Night Football" game in his personal man cave.

The two have a history of bad blood -- Portnoy has been highly critical of Goodell's handling of things like DeflateGate and the Ray Rice situation ... and told TMZ Sports he planned to use the opportunity to grill Goodell like a cheeseburger.

But, that ain't happening ... Portnoy said Friday he received a letter from the NFL saying they were shutting the whole thing down.

"Mr. Portnoy, we wanted to update you on the background criminal check that was conducted on you in conjunction with your bid on NFL Auction," Portnoy read.

"Based on the background report, you did not pass the NFL's background check."

"What did they say I did wrong? I falsified NFL credentials to gain access to Super Bowl LLII Opening Night in Atlanta in 2019, followed by police detainment. After being informed by police that you were banned from entering Mercedes Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl LLII, you defied the police directive and attended the game."

The NFL also cited a 2015 incident when Portnoy was arrested while protesting outside of NFL headquarters in NYC.

There's more ... the league noted an incident in which Portnoy posted "nude images" of Tom Brady's son in 2011.

"First of all, me and Tom Brady are like THIS," Portnoy said ... "That kid had a f**king howitzer. He was like the Gerber baby and if you can't handle a big d**k joke, then get a sense of humor."

Portnoy says the NFL informed him his credit card will not be charged and the NFL will donate the amount of the top bid to the 6 nonprofits connected to the All In Challenge.