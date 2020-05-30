Atlanta Cop Wins Over Crowd Protesting George Floyd's Death

'You Have a Right to Be Pissed Off'

Play video content

An Atlanta Cop stunned demonstrators Friday night, by simply commiserating with them.

The cop is awesome. In the middle of all the pandemonium, he reasoned with protesters by telling them he has children and can relate to the pain of the young demonstrators.

Apparently there were cops on loudspeakers telling people to leave. The officer told the crowd, "What was going on up here was wrong. That's why we brought it to a stop. The loudspeaker. The yakking and the yapping. We said, 'pause,' let these people remain here, let them stay in the street, let them express their grievances because they have a right to be pissed off."

Someone said, "Well, over there they don't feel the same way." The cop responded, "That's why I told them to shut the f*** up."