Cop Removes Fellow Cop's Knee from Protester's Neck

Matt M. McKnight / Crosscut.com

Here's what one of the 3 cops should have done when George Floyd was losing his life.

It happened Saturday night in Seattle when a cop put his knee on a protester's neck, eerily similar to the way Derek Chauvin ended George's life. You see another cop forcibly remove the knee of his colleague ... such a simple act that is also a life-saving act.

This has been a big issue in policing ... when a bad cop crosses the line, can other officers who are present get the rouge cop back in line without suffering consequences back at the station?