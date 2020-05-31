Cop Removes Fellow Cop's Knee from Protester's Neck
5/31/2020 9:13 AM PT
Here's what one of the 3 cops should have done when George Floyd was losing his life.
It happened Saturday night in Seattle when a cop put his knee on a protester's neck, eerily similar to the way Derek Chauvin ended George's life. You see another cop forcibly remove the knee of his colleague ... such a simple act that is also a life-saving act.
This has been a big issue in policing ... when a bad cop crosses the line, can other officers who are present get the rouge cop back in line without suffering consequences back at the station?
This is an example of cops checking cops, and it may be one of the most graphic and useful lessons from this whole miserable ordeal ... that police don't have to wait for review boards and prosecutors to tell them how they should have acted ... they can do it before it becomes a tragedy.
