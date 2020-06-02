Six Atlanta Cops Charged with Excessive Force for Tasering Students

Play video content Breaking News

The Atlanta police officers involved in the violent arrest and tasering of 2 black college students who were in their vehicle during protests this weekend are now facing charges ... on the heels of 2 of them losing their jobs.

The Fulton Country DA has charged 6 cops for using excessive force during the incident with Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim Saturday night.

Four of the cops -- including Mark Gardner, the one who tased Pilgrim, and Ivory Streeter, the one who pointed a gun at Young -- have been charged with aggravated assault.

Another officer has been charged with aggravated battery for forcefully throwing Young down on the street, and the sixth with criminal damage to property ... the couples' car.