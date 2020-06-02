George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Taking Cases to United Nations

Play video content

The attorneys representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are holding a news conference to discuss getting justice in the courts AND the United Nations ... and TMZ's streaming live.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt will speak Tuesday morning -- along with criminal justice advocate and CNN analyst, Van Jones -- in an online forum set up by Team Roc.

We're told Crump and Merritt will take questions from reporters and hit topics including the upcoming bond hearing for Ahmaud's alleged murderers, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison taking on George Floyd's case and the next steps for bringing the 3 cases to the United Nations. Presumably, they want the U.N. to deem all three killings human rights violations.

As we previously reported ... the attorneys held a similar virtual news conference last week and not only touched on Floyd and Arbery's murders, but also discussed the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Merritt also suggested it was time for economic boycotts and sanctions in the communities where these events had unfolded in hopes of conveying their message that racism and police brutality will no longer be tolerated.