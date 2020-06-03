Cleveland Mayor Refers to City as 'Butthole' of the World

But We're So Much More!!!

Cleveland's mayor left a sour taste in the mouth's of many locals who tuned in to a discussion he had about the city ... referring to The Land as "The World's Butthole."

Mayor Frank Jackson was talking about his fair city and its charms on Wednesday -- but during the Facebook chat, he said yes, he's aware that many perceive Cleveland as Earth's anus ... so to speak. He very quickly made it clear, though, that HE doesn't actually believe that to be the case.

Check it out ... Frank says perception isn't always reality, and if you closely examine Cleveland's GDP and gross domestic capital -- it's actually fairly wealthy in that region of the country.

We're aware of a clip circulating from an hour-long conversation about police budget, response to mental health calls & more. We encourage watching the whole video. Boiling this discussion down to 7 secs detracts from the attention this important issue deserves. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) June 3, 2020 @CityofCleveland

He's right, BTW ... there've been multiple studies and articles in recent years documenting Cleveland's output -- and the numbers, by and large, are on an upward trend dating back to the early 2000s. Even federal data backs up Cleveland's positive economic status.