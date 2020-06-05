Cross Burning on Alabama Bridge Under Investigation

While millions protest for justice across the country, some hateful, disgusting person set fire to a cross on a bridge in Alabama ... and police are now investigating.

The cross burning was reported Thursday night around 9:30 PM in Macon County, when several motorists on I-85 saw a fire on an overpass.

A driver named John Bolton was reportedly one of the first to see the blaze and called 911. Bolton says he pulled over, and 2 men he was with rushed toward the fire and one of them climbed up the bridge to knock down the burning cross.

Bolton says he saw a shadowy figure running away from the scene as they approached. Once the fire was out, he says the burnt cross, a burning tire and a fuel canister were found.

Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms his officers helped extinguish a makeshift cross set on fire on the bridge -- first reported by WRBL. Brunson says the incident is under investigation, but there are no suspects so far. He's urging anyone with info to contact the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Burning crosses are one of the most notorious hate symbols in U.S. history, synonymous with the KKK and the hate organization's method of terrorizing black people.