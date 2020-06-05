Joe Giudice to Fight Jennifer Lopez's Ex, Ojani Noa, in Celeb Boxing Match

Exclusive

Joe Giudice finally has an opponent lined up for his celebrity boxing match ... and there's a good chance Jennifer Lopez may be rooting for him to kick some ass.

The ex-"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star will fight actor/producer Ojani Noa ... according to Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman. As we reported, Joe inked a deal last month for an October 24 fight in the Bahamas.

At the time ... the opponent was TBA, but Feldman said he was open to anyone. Joe even joked he'd step in the ring with Mike Tyson.

Let's face it, Noa's a much better fit for Joe. If you're unfamiliar ... Ojani was married to J Lo for less than a year between 1997-1998. About a decade later, they had some more drama. He's done film acting, nothing huge -- "Rapping-n-Rhyming" in 2002, "Irish Eyes" in 2004 and "Eye See Me" in 2007.

He'll need to do more than act like a boxer ... Joe's got some hands, for a celeb amateur. They'll go toe-to-toe for three 1-minute, 30-second rounds.