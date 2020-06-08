NHL's Evander Kane, Akim Aliu Create 'Hockey Diversity Alliance' ... To Fight Racism

Breaking News

NHL superstar Evander Kane is teaming up with fellow pro Akim Aliu to put an end to racism in their sport ... announcing the "Hockey Diversity Alliance" on Monday.

Remember, Aliu -- who has been outspoken about his racist experiences as a black hockey player -- has been leading the charge for change.

Aliu previously called out coach Bill Peters for using the n-word and other top players who physically abused and taunted him due to the color of his skin.

Now, Aliu has formed a team of players to join him in his fight.

"As minorities who play professional hockey, we have come together to create the Hockey Diversity Alliance," the group said in a statement.

Joining Kane and Aliu on the executive committee are Trevor Daley of the Detroit Red Wings, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild, Wayne Simmonds of the Buffalo Sabres, Chris Stewart of the AFL and recently retired player Joel Ward.

"Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey," the statement says. "We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within the game of hockey, but also within society."

"Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes. We believe in the importance of accountability in developing inclusivity and diversity for all involved in our sport, including fans and the league office."

The HDA says it will use community outreach and engagement to make the game more accessible to the youth ... as well as teach the hockey community about racism issues in the sport.

"In creating our alliance, we are confident we can inspire a new generation of hockey players and fans."