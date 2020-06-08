Seattle Man Drives Car into Protesters and Shoots One, Cops Make Arrest

Cops have a Seattle gunman in custody after he drove his car down a crowded street of peaceful protesters and shot a person who tried to stop him.

It was a terrifying scene Sunday evening as the black car came barreling down a street ... forcing people to run and jump out of the suspect's path.

Video footage of man driving his car into #BlackLivesMatter protest in Seattle and shooting a man through the window before he flees. #seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/3iUI7eKEye — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) June 8, 2020 @SeanNyberg

He slowed down as he approached a barricade, and a few people reached into his car ... trying to stop him before he reached a much more crowded street. That's when he opened fire, shooting one male victim ... then stopped his car and got out brandishing the handgun.

Onlookers from surrounding buildings screamed in horror, and the gunman started running through a packed street of people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

A man drove through 11th and hit a barricade. He exited his car and flashed a gun. The police say they have the man in custody and have the gun. They asked for anybody who is hurt to come to the barricade. A man was on the ground on 11th and Pine. He’s up now. pic.twitter.com/47eZZOvG59 — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 8, 2020 @chaseburnsy

Seattle PD was able to track down the gunman before anyone else was injured and they now have him in custody.