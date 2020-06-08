Seattle Man Drives Car into Protesters and Shoots One, Cops Make Arrest

6/8/2020 6:44 AM PT

Cops have a Seattle gunman in custody after he drove his car down a crowded street of peaceful protesters and shot a person who tried to stop him.

It was a terrifying scene Sunday evening as the black car came barreling down a street ... forcing people to run and jump out of the suspect's path.

He slowed down as he approached a barricade, and a few people reached into his car ... trying to stop him before he reached a much more crowded street. That's when he opened fire, shooting one male victim ... then stopped his car and got out brandishing the handgun.

Onlookers from surrounding buildings screamed in horror, and the gunman started running through a packed street of people protesting the killing of George Floyd.

Seattle PD was able to track down the gunman before anyone else was injured and they now have him in custody.

The 27-year-old man who was shot in the arm was taken to hospital for treatment.

