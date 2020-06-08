Shannon Sharpe Uncancels Drew Brees After QB Calls to Apologize

Play video content FS1

Shannon Sharpe had a change of heart about Drew Brees -- now saying the QB deserves a 2nd chance ... just days after blasting the NFL star on national TV.

Remember, Sharpe called for Brees to retire and walk away from pro football forever on his FS1 show "Undisputed" after Drew condemned NFL kneelers during an interview with Yahoo Finance.

"It wasn't what he said," Sharpe said Thursday ... "it was how he said it. He was defiant. I will NEVER respect the man."

But, after Sharpe went scorched-earth on Drew, the QB picked up the phone and talked things out with Shannon ... and apparently, he made a real impact.

Shannon says Drew understood he messed up -- and has vowed to educate himself on the topic so he can try and redeem himself.

Sharpe says he lectured Drew on why the protest is NOT about disrespecting the military -- but rather putting a spotlight on police brutality and racial injustice in America.