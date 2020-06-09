Al Sharpton Rips Roger Goodell for 'Empty Apology,' Get Kaepernick's Job Back!

Play video content Breaking News

Al Sharpton just unleashed the Holy Spirit on Roger Goodell at George Floyd's funeral in Houston -- blasting the NFL commish for his "empty apology" and demanding the league to get his job back!

A charged-up Sharpton said it's "nice" seeing how people have around and encouraged protests against police brutality and racial injustice ... but he's not impressed with the video Goodell posted on Friday admitting the league bungled the way it handled peaceful protesters like Kap.

Play video content

"The head of the NFL said, 'Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players -- maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest.'"

"Well, don’t apologize -- give Colin Kaepernick his job back!"

Sharpton continued, "Don’t come with some empty apology. Take a man’s livelihood?! Strip a man down of his talents?! Then four years later when the whole world is marching all of the sudden you go and do a FaceTime talking about you sorry?!"

The Rev. said if Goodell is REALLY sorry, he should "repay the damage you did to the career you stood down ... because when Colin took a knee, he took it for the families in this building."