Kimberly Jones Glad Viral Vid Opened Eyes to Black People, Allies Demanding Equality

Kimberly Jones says her powerful, eye-opening speech about the plight of black people in America came from feeling broken and hopeless -- but says it's exactly what everyone needs to hear.

The activist joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday to discuss her now-viral video, in which she passionately explains the history of black oppression in America in a way she believes many before her had been afraid to say out loud. Frankly, that fact alone is a symptom of the oppression.

If you haven't seen it yet ... do yourself a favor.

As her message continues to spread -- LeBron James, Janelle Monae and Trevor Noah have reposted it -- Kimberly tells us it's important to keep in mind why she said what she said. She says black people have been "exceptionally forgiving of the atrocities we face in this country," but the time has come to fight for TRUE equality.

Kimberly's also an author, and her new novel, "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight" focuses on race relations in America. As for why things finally seem to be shifting in real life -- she says we're in the perfect storm of national crises.