Shakur Stevenson Won't Watch Tape of Opponent, 'I'm Just Gonna Beat Him Up'

Shakur Stevenson has only watched ONE ROUND of tape on the man he's fighting Tuesday night ... telling TMZ Sports it's obvious his opponent just ain't in the same class.

22-year-old Stevenson -- dubbed the next Floyd Mayweather -- is taking on Felix Caraballo at the MGM Grand in Vegas ... the first major boxing match since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stevenson is undefeated (13-0) and the reigning WBO featherweight champ. Carabello is on a 5 fight win streak.

But, Shakur says this will be easy work -- and he's asking fans to tune in because he promises to put on a show!

"I'm real excited," Stevenson says ... "I like the pressure. I enjoy being the one that's got to put on the performance."

As for doing research on Caraballo, Shakur says 1 round of footage was enough to prepare.

"I've prepared in the gym ... but I honestly watched him and I did not think nothing of it. I'm just gonna beat him up."

We also asked Shakur how he feels about comparisons to Mayweather -- and man, check out his answer.

"I'm my own person the end of the day. I'm trying to out do what Floyd has done ... I'm trying to go past what he's done in boxing."