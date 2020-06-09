Von Miller Wants Peaceful Protest Policy From NFL Owners, 'Walk The Walk'

Breaking News

NFL superstar Von Miller is ready for the league to take the next step in its pledge to support social justice ... urging owners to make a peaceful protest policy and "walk the walk."

Miller made the statement in a powerful and emotional letter for TIME.com on Tuesday ... saying while he appreciated Roger Goodell's video last week, he said there's still more work to be done for the league.

Specifically ... seems Miller wants every NFL player to have the right to kneel during national anthems without the fear of backlash or future blackballing from league ownership.

"While it’s great that the NFL made an official statement in support of Black Lives Matter and the right to peaceful protest," Miller said, "it will ultimately be up to the team owners to put league policy into action and walk the walk."

Von never mentions Colin Kaepernick by name, but it's obvious he's referencing the QB and other players like Antonio Cromartie, who believe teams conspired to blackball them for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Miller seemed hopeful the NFL and the nation as a whole will continue to make the right steps toward social equality ... writing, "This time may be different. I pray that it is different."

"This time, many of the protesters are not black," Miller said. "This time, the entire country is engaged. This time, the entire world has taken notice. We have really begun to talk with each other, not just “at” each other."