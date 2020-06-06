Drew Brees Becomes Prop Bet Will He Kneel During Week 1???

Breaking News

Will Drew Brees join the movement he recently denounced and take a knee during the National Anthem??

The right answer to that question can result in some serious cash ... as the New Orleans Saints QB has become the center of a new prop bet.

Of course, Brees started a crap storm when he said he'd NEVER accept kneeling for the anthem ... and later apologized after teammates and the industry's biggest athletes spoke out against his comments.

TMZ Sports has learned ... MyBookie -- one of the biggest sportsbooks on the internet -- has released the odds on Brees' stance when Week 1 comes around.

So ... will he kneel?? Here's the breakdown.

Yes +300

No -700

Translation -- Brees standing for the anthem is the HEAVY favorite. BUT, if he were to kneel, it could have a MAJOR payout.