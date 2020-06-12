Teen Soccer Player Scores Final Goal At Own Funeral ... Powerful Video

Breaking News

A teenage soccer player in Mexico allegedly murdered by police scored the final goal at his own funeral Friday ... and the video of it will bring you to tears.

The powerful scene all went down in Oaxaca ... where teammates decided to honor their fallen 16-year-old friend by setting him up for one last shot attempt.

Así despiden en Oaxaca a Alexander, el joven de 16 años asesinado por policías municipales.



Sus compañeros lo honran con su último gol.



Todos estamos llorando. pic.twitter.com/1hbhyl5Mt6 — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 12, 2020 @memo_schutz

Check out the clip, the boys positioned his casket so they could redirect a soccer ball off of it ... and when the ball slid past the keeper into the makeshift goal -- things got emotional.

All of his teammates surrounded the casket, hugged it and sobbed uncontrollably.

Sports reporter Guillermo Schutz posted the vid to social media ... captioning it in Spanish, "In Oaxaca, this is how they bid Alexander a final goodbye, the 16-year-old teen murdered by municipal police. His friends honor him with one last goal. We're all crying."

The footage was so touching ... even former UCLA hoops star Lorenzo Mata had to share it on Twitter.

Powerful stuff.