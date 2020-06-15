MLB Commish Rob Manfred 'Not Confident' About 2020 Season, Calls Feud 'Disaster'

Breaking News

Baseball fans, look away...

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is now less sure than ever there will be a 2020 season -- and he says it's all because of the "disastrous" money feud between owners and players.

"I'm not confident," the 61-year-old baseball honcho told ESPN on Monday. "I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue."

Of course, just a few days ago, Manfred claimed he was "100%" positive the league WOULD play games this season, despite the extended COVID-19 layoff and the constant bickering over cash between owners and players.

But, after several more days of nasty negotiations ... Manfred is now walking back those comments, calling the public tussle between owners and players "a disaster for our game."

"Absolutely no question about it," he said. "It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans."

The issue between the two sides has been constant throughout collective bargaining agreement talks over the past few weeks ... players want a prorated salary for games played, while owners want a more even split of the revenue.

Some of the league's BIGGEST stars -- everyone from Max Scherzer to Jack Flaherty -- has taken aim at the owners for their demands, and the two sides now seem further apart than ever.

Clearly, Manfred's noticed ... and now says there's a very real possibility there will be no Mike Trout homers or Clayton Kershaw strikeouts in 2020.