Lone BLM Protester Punched by Counter-Protester in Front of Police

A Black Lives Matter protester probably has a giant knot on his head after getting socked by a counter-protester, and what's startling about the video is a cop's response.

Ya gotta see the video from this weekend in Bethel, Ohio ... a solo white guy was demonstrating for #BLM in the middle of a huge crowd of counter-protesters when someone came up from behind him and landed a punch square on the back of his noggin. Mind you, a police officer appeared to witness the blow from just a few feet away.

The man who was smacked doesn't flinch much, and keeps his composure for a few moments before complaining to the cop. The officer didn't do much, other than joining the mob of people in telling him to get outta town and go protest somewhere else.

Other cops eventually escort the BLM protester away from the hoard of angry white folks ... who yelled at him, "motherf***er" and "mama's boy."

If this video doesn't already show it ... the Bethel protest turned ugly quick, with hundreds of anti-protesters showing up with Trump gear, allegedly shouting racist slurs and carrying rifles. Police had originally only planned for about 100 people to show up ... but that number swelled to nearly 1,000.