Cops Still Searching for Racist SoCal 'Karen,' Alleged Victims Seek Charges

Police are still on the hunt for the SoCal "Karen" who went on 2 racist tirades -- and it's possible she'll face charges when she's found ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops have been unable to locate the woman -- who's been identified as 56-year-old Lena Hernandez -- since she was involved in multiple verbal attacks last week.

We're told officers checked her most recently listed address but she was no longer living there, so they're hoping the public can help them track her down.

As we reported ... the woman's racist rants just outside L.A. triggered police reports for criminal threats by 2 different people.

Torrance PD later announced Hernandez has allegedly been involved in at least 3 racial incidents in which criminal reports were taken. During one incident in October, cops say she allegedly harassed a custodian and physically assaulted a Good Samaritan.

Our sources tell us all 3 alleged victims have asked that Hernandez be prosecuted. We're told her case has been kicked over to the City Attorney's Office to determine whether or not to file charges.