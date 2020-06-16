Rayshard Brooks' Family and Friends Gather For Memorial Service

Exclusive

Rayshard Brooks' family and friends honored him Monday night during a moving memorial service in his Atlanta neighborhood.

The event in southwest ATL, which lasted about 4 hours and saw 300 to 400 people show up to pay their respects, was held about 10 minutes away from the Wendy's parking lot where cops shot and killed Rayshard.

The police even stopped by for a minute, but they left before stepping foot outside their squad car.

Rayshard's family wanted the service to be a very positive, peaceful event celebrating his 27 years on Earth ... and it was. Folks were drinking, hugging and generally having a good time, but the tears were still flowing.

Play video content TMZ.com

Family, friends and neighbors took turns holding the megaphone and sharing stories about Rayshard ... including a heartfelt speech from his cousin, Jymaco Brooks.

Mourners lit candles in front of his portrait and released balloons into the air, while also leaving trinkets at the base of the painting.