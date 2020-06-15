Rayshard Brooks 911 Call, Wendy's Worker Said He Was 'Intoxicated' but Unarmed

Play video content Exclusive

A Wendy's employee was concerned Rayshard Brooks had drank too much because he was sleeping in his car, but also made it clear she didn't think he posed any danger.

TMZ's obtained audio of the 911 call that employee made, and she told the dispatcher she needed police to respond because Brooks is asleep at the wheel and partially blocking the drive-thru. She said she believed he was "intoxicated."

The woman said she tried to wake Brooks, and get him to pull off to the side ... but she couldn't get through to him.

The Wendy's employee's described Rayshard's car, and, when asked, told the operator he was black. When the operator asked if he had any weapons, the worker replied ... "No, no I think he's intoxicated."

As we reported ... Rayshard was cordial and cooperative with the 2 officers who arrived -- Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan -- based on Brosnan's bodycam footage.

However, after a failed field sobriety test, he resisted when Rolfe tried to slap the cuffs on him, a struggle ensued. When Rayshard took off running, Rolfe opened fire ... hitting him twice in the back.

Rolfe has since been fired, and Brosnan placed on administrative leave. Neither has been arrested or charged yet.