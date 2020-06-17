Breonna Taylor's Mom, Attorneys Demand Body Cam, Equal Justice for Black Women

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Breonna Taylor's mother can't wrap her head around why her daughter's killing at the hands of cops seems to be getting swept under the rug, and she says it's past time for answers.

Tamika Palmer and her attorneys, Lonita Baker and Ben Crump, joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and dug right into what they see as the city of Louisville stonewalling them on Breonna's case.

Breonna's mom says there are a number of factors behind the case's snail-like pace ... but she doesn't understand the reason for the holdup, or why her legal team's demands and deadlines are not being met by the police and Mayor.

Baker says their request for crucial docs pertaining to the investigation -- an official autopsy, the Mayor's internal communications and personnel files for the cops involved -- are not unreasonable, and the Kentucky Attorney General is on their side.

It's interesting ... Baker tells us officials might be thinking they can cover up Breonna's death because the plainclothes officers who served the fatal "no-knock" warrant were not wearing body cams.

But, Baker explained why there's good reason to believe the cops DO have footage they've refused to turn over, or release to the public.

Bre, this is for you! 🙏🏾 #BreonnasLaw not only BANS no-knock warrants in Louisville, but also requires the use of body cameras by anyone executing a search warrant. Thank you all for your support in advocating for justice!! Let this be part of #BreonnaTaylor’s legacy. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/yBozQ6QJBM — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 12, 2020 @AttorneyCrump

The lack of body cam footage so far, Baker says, is why Americans should consider pushing for all police to not only wear body cams but to be forced to keep them rolling during all contact with the public.