Breonna Taylor's Family Attorney Wants LMPD Plainclothes Unit Disbanded

Exclusive

Breonna Taylor's family attorney wants Louisville police to follow in the footsteps of the NYPD and get rid of plainclothes officers ... something he believes could've saved her life.

One of the Taylor family's attorneys, Sam Aguiar, tells TMZ ... Breonna would still be alive today if plainclothes units were not the ones serving the "no-knock" search warrant that ended in her death.

The family's legal team thinks the search warrant would have been properly executed if the officers were in uniform. Aguiar says 16 neighbors claim the plainclothes officers didn't announce their presence before going inside, and he doubts things would've gone down the same if the cops were wearing badges.

The way Aguiar sees it ... when police "don’t put on the uniform and they don’t put on the badge, it lets them have the sense that they can just go rogue.”

Aguiar thinks the plainclothes units almost exhibit gang mentality. He says they beat down doors when executing search warrants, never announce themselves as police and make it difficult for bystanders to know they are police because they don't arrive in cop cars.

Louisville should take a page from NYC and disband plainclothes units, Aguair says, and he thinks change could be on the horizon because over the last few years, the city's plainclothes units have fallen under tremendous scrutiny.

Louisville has banned "no-knock" warrants in the wake of Breonna's death, and is now requiring the use of body cameras by anyone executing a search warrant.

As you know ... Louisville has banned "no-knock" warrants in the wake of Breonna's death, and is now requiring the use of body cameras by anyone executing a search warrant. But, the Taylor family's attorney wants to see more reforms.