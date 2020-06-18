ATL Cop Devin Brosnan Booked in the Rayshard Brooks Shooting Case

One of the cops involved in Rayshard Brooks' shooting has turned himself in and he's been charged with aggravated assault ... TMZ has learned.

In addition to aggravated assault, Devin Brosnan faces 3 acts of violation of oath by a public officer ... according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Atlanta.

Garrett Rolfe the cop who shot Rayshard -- and is charged with felony murder -- has not turned himself yet. The D.A. gave him until Thursday evening to do so.

As we reported ... Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, including multiple counts of aggravated assault. Howard claims Rolfe kicked Rayshard while he lay dying.

Howard didn't mince words ... he doesn't believe Rolfe feared for his life and noted Rayshard had been cordial, cooperative and calm for more than 41 minutes before he was fatally shot.