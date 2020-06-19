Rayshard Brooks' Widow Gifted Car, College Tuition for Kids

Some of the good people of Atlanta are pitching in to help Rayshard Brooks' wife and kids ... with some very generous and useful gifts.

Rayshard's widow, Tomika Miller, was surprised with a new car Friday, plus life insurance for their 3 children and full rides for them to attend Clark Atlanta University.

Tomika's new ride is a Ford Escape, and it's already paid for ... she got the keys at her lawyer L. Chris Stewart's law firm.

A couple of Atlanta restaurant owners are picking up the tab on the car, life insurance and college tuition ... Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole, and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks owner Derrick Hayes.

As we reported ... Rayshard was shot in the back and killed by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe last weekend in a Wendy's parking lot.

The Brooks family had an emotional memorial service this week, and Rolfe is now in custody and facing multiple charges including felony murder.