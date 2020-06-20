D.L. Hughley Passes Out, Collapses On Stage in Nashville

Play video content TMZ.com

Comedian D.L. Hughley had some sort of medical emergency Friday night ... he was performing at a Nashville club when he went limp and passed out cold.

D.L. was performing at Zanies Comedy Club and a sold out crowd was enjoying his jokes when suddenly, at around 11 PM, it appeared something was amiss. His speech became labored. A security guard handed D.L. a bottle of water, and a minute later he just passed out cold while he was leaning against a stool.

The comedian's manager was at the ready and grabbed D.L. to break his fall. The manager carried him off stage and that was it ... no one told the crowd what happened, but it was serious enough for an ambulance and fire truck to show up. D.L. was put on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.