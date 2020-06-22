NASCAR's Jesse Iwuji Has Been Repeated Target of Racism, 'We Must Expose Them'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jesse Iwuji -- an African American driver who races in NASCAR's Truck Series -- says he's been the target of racist fans for years ... but the noose incident really struck a chord.

"That's literally one step away from carrying out the real action of lynching someone," Iwuji tells TMZ Sports.

"And, everyone knows what that noose means. It's racist, it's hate, and it just shows that you do not care, any bit, about our race."

Iwuji knows Bubba Wallace and feels "really sad" for the Cup Series driver ... but praises Bubba for how he's handled the situation with poise and class.

In fact, Iwuji -- who's also an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve -- says racism in the sport is nothing new. He knows from personal experience.

"I'm currently racing in the NASCAR truck series, and we see racism. It happens here and there. We probably get messages a few times a year from fans who are just racist, they just don't like us because of our color."

Now, 32-year-old Iwuji says he wants NASCAR to focus on exposing the racists in the sport and eradicating them, so NASCAR can continue to grow with people from all walks of life.