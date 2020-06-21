Plane Bearing Confederate Flag Flies Over NASCAR Race

Breaking News

NASCAR is committed to keeping the Confederate flag out of its races -- but some bigoted fans seem just as committed as shoving it in there ... even if they have to take to the skies.

Before the Geico 500 race got underway Sunday at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway, somebody flew a plane over the track with a massive banner bearing the flag ... with a message attached. It read, "DEFUND NASCAR."

That wasn't the only display of the Confederacy either -- not by a long shot. While no confederate flags were allowed inside the venue, a bunch of truck drivers rolled past the Speedway in what seemed to be a coordinated protest parade, with many flying the flag.

Some folks who wanted to show it off some more even set up camp across the street, and were proudly displaying the Confederate flag, alongside some Trump flags too.

Obviously, some people aren't all too pleased with NASCAR's new policy. But it doesn't sound like the org gives a damn about them, 'cause one of their top dogs took a swipe at the people acting in defiance ... flatly rejecting their thinking, and calling them names too.

Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's executive VP, addressed the fly-over on Twitter, writing ... "You won’t see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here...but you will see this... Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today."

