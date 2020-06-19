Rep. Al Green Says Juneteenth More Important Than Ever, Rips Trump for Taking Credit
6/19/2020 1:00 AM PT
Rep. Al Green says there are more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth, and a national holiday is just the start of what D.C. can do to honor the spirit of the day.
The Congressman from Texas gave us a brief history lesson on June 19 -- which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. -- and explained why the Black Lives Matter movement is making it more special this year.
Green's all for making Juneteenth a national holiday -- it already is in Texas -- but he has his sights set on a bigger mission ... creating a Department of Reconciliation.
The congressman says despite the atrocities in our nation's history, we've never reconciled them. He says it will take a new federal agency -- working directly with the Prez -- to make it happen. Green believes it's crucial if we're serious about stamping out racism and discrimination.
Green points to Germany as a template for doing this and makes a strong case for why Confederate statues gotta go too.
As for President Trump bragging that HE made Juneteenth "very famous" -- well let's just say school's in session ... and Congressman Green is the teacher.
