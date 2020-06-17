NASCAR's Daniel Suarez, We Need More Latino Drivers and Fans!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Daniel Suarez -- the ONLY Latino driver in NASCAR's top circuit -- says he's inspired by Bubba Wallace ... but the diversity battle's just begun.

"I want be successful but [I also want to] make a path for more Latinos," the Mexican-born driver tells TMZ Sports.

"The sport is amazing, we just have to make it for everyone."

28-year-old Suarez and 26-year-old Wallace have been friends for years -- and have been in close contact ever since Bubba starting publicly calling out the racial issues in NASCAR.

"I'm really proud of him for everything that he has done for taking leadership on this situation," Suarez says.

"I don't feel like many people in his shoes would've done the same. He's done a great job."

Of course, Wallace has had a big week -- speaking out against the Confederate flag and racing in a "Black Lives Matter" car.

Suarez says he and Wallace have been brainstorming ways to capitalize on the momentum so they can change the sport for other people of color.

"We're slowly moving the needle and hopefully 5 to 10 years from now, we see a lot of more Latinos on the race track. Not just fans but also drivers, pit crews, mechanics, African Americans and all kinds of people."

There's more ... Suarez also talks about the support he and Bubba have received from the white NASCAR drivers -- noting some were hesitant to speak up at first because they didn't want to piss off their sponsors, but ultimately came around.

"Everyone was a little hesitant in the beginning to actually speak up and move but once we start pushing people and working together, everyone jumped on board, which is great."