Bubba Wallace Calls For Confederate Flag Ban At NASCAR Races, 'Get Them Out'

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace -- the only black driver at NASCAR's highest level -- is calling for an official ban on confederate flags at race tracks ... saying there's just no place for them in the sport anymore.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," Wallace said. "So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here."

The 26-year-old told CNN on Monday he's going to have conversations with NASCAR officials soon, to lay down a plan to permanently remove the flags from the sport.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” says NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after throwing his support behind the nationwide protests against police brutality. “Get them out of here." https://t.co/Kf4CrMLLGh pic.twitter.com/wSSBhByguS — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2020 @CNN

As for why ... while the flag represents southern pride and roots for some -- for others, according to the Anti-Defamation League, it's been used as a symbol of slavery and white supremacy.

Still don't get it?? WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spelled it out for someone defending the flag on social media.

"That's nice and all but if I recall, it don't matter what it means to you because to African Americans everywhere it's a symbol of oppression hatred and inequality so your little 'heritage not hate' story don't mean sh*t because your stupid little 'heritage' was built on the backs of slaves and identifying with that kinda sorta definitely makes you trash in the Texas Rattlesnake's eyes. So you can continue to spew your bullish*t but just know that none of us care ya dumb sumbitch and that's the bottom line."

Bubba says he never had an issue with the flags until recently ... but now says after he's done his homework -- it's clear to him NASCAR needs to officially rid itself of the flags.

"Diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that," Wallace said. "People talk about that. That's the first thing they bring up."

"So there's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change. We have to change that. And I encourage NASCAR -- and we will have those conversations -- to remove those flags."

NASCAR has made efforts to crack down on the flags in the past ... recently they've invoked a trade-in program at tracks, agreeing to swap an American flag for a confederate one.

But, the flags are still prevalent at almost all stops on the race circuit ... and Bubba is clearly ready for that to end.